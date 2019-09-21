As Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) Stock Price Rose, Hap Trading Upped Stake; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 22,280 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 25,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) by 67.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 118,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 292,600 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 174,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 6.06M shares traded or 162.28% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 334,400 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 150,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,467 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.55% stake. Georgia-based Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). First Allied Advisory Serv has 12,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 36,657 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 3.27 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Motco stated it has 80 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has 30,491 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Company owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 235,108 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Limited Co reported 258,894 shares stake. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 250 shares. Burney stated it has 35,432 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 904,081 shares.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Campbell Soup leads consumer gainers; B&G Foods and Limoneira among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Valeo Foods to buy Campbell’s European Chips business – PE Hub” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sony Declines Loeb’s Proposal to Spin Off Semiconductor Business – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Fincl Svcs Incorporated owns 0.48% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,394 shares. Ls Inv Ltd invested in 2,009 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtn Incorporated stated it has 5.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fmr Limited Com owns 2.80M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,011 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Investment Counsel Corp has invested 0.24% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cannell Peter B & Incorporated holds 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1,070 shares. Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 23,640 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,872 shares. Birinyi has invested 0.29% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.16% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,920 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management has 0.39% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,386 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 402,726 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.