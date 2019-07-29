As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Lowered Holding; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.56 Million as Shares Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $49.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.28. About 2.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video)

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 85.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 142,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 167,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 1.39 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.49 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.85M for 45.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

