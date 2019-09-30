As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Progeny 3 Lifted Position by $5.31 Million; Scharf Investments Has Upped Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $36.90 Million

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 608,902 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75 million, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 1.02 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Another AskBio Platform Product to Be Acquired by Novartis; 04/04/2018 – STOURNARAS ASKS FOR NOVARTIS CASE WITNESSES TO BE PROSECUTED; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS THE TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS IS PLANNED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH AND SHORT-TERM BORROWING; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NATACHA THEYTAZ, GLOBAL HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT WILL LEAD THE ETHICS, RISK AND COMPLIANCE ORGANIZATION AD INTERIM; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION IN THE CONTEXT OF DISCUSSIONS SURROUNDING NOVARTIS’ FORMER AGREEMENT WITH ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS, OWNED BY MICHAEL COHEN; 26/03/2018 – Alcon, the eye care business of Novartis, returned to sales growth last year

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 107,244 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $122.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,922 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

