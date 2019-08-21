As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Old West Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS)

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 923,379 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 529,422 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54M, up from 520,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 189,189 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 39,110 shares to 28,502 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,720 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).