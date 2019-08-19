As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by $17.61 Million as Shares Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36 million, down from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 111,432 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,512 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $160.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.74 million for 42.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares to 39.40 million shares, valued at $266.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).