As Cameco (CCJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered Holding; Punch & Associates Investment Management Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 9.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54 million, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.52 million shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 88,292 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS)

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.73 million for 43.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 135 shares. 4,652 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 555 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,931 shares. Eos Mgmt LP has 44.56% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 16,700 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 779 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 119,356 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 462,276 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,558 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research owns 9,784 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 26,365 shares to 438,501 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhi Group Inc by 275,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).