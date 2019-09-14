As Cameco (CCJ) Stock Price Declined, Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Holding by $582,760; Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered Target (TGT) Position as Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 78.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 64,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,283 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 81,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 58,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 172,259 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 230,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 10,495 shares to 106,763 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 31,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 55,512 shares to 426,313 shares, valued at $29.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).