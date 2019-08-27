As Cameco (CCJ) Stock Price Declined, Old West Investment Management Upped Position; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lowered Position by $732,000 as Stock Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 1.31 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap reported 1.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has 1.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 135,395 shares. 37,152 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Logan Capital holds 0.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 104,109 shares. 30,435 are owned by A D Beadell Counsel Inc. Victory Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 305,720 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,757 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,059 shares. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.09% or 2,648 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 137,742 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp reported 464,587 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd has 13,905 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.67% or 2.15M shares. Round Table Svcs invested in 0.09% or 2,117 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 52,939 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.29 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.