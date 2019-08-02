As Cameco (CCJ) Stock Price Declined, Keybank National Association Upped by $3.18 Million Its Holding; Beaconlight Capital Maintains Holding in Universal Display (OLED)

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $208.92. About 1.22M shares traded or 69.37% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 289,123 shares as the company's stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07M, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 2.65M shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 14,960 shares to 20,340 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 47,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 3.80M shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 202,330 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Llc has 0.14% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 3,347 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 900 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2,293 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 15,100 shares. 9,305 are held by 1492 Cap Limited Liability Company. Coastline Trust Company holds 0.2% or 8,730 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,900 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Invesco invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,107 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 12,623 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares to 47,250 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,090 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX).