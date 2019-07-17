As Cameco (CCJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Cut by $505,934 Its Holding; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Cut Stake

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 400,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 136,318 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54M, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 1.87M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 5,677 shares to 47,414 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 91,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on July, 24. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

