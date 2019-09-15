As Cameco (CCJ) Stock Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Position; As Brinker Intl (EAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Position

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 755,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 663,406 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 10,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 30,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 41,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 1.08 million shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 32,806 shares to 319,620 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 96,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.95 million for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brinker International sets strong guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brinker gains after Stephens nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37 million for 26.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Finl Inc Com (NYSE:ALLY) by 106,256 shares to 557,708 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 261,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1.