As Cameco (CCJ) Share Value Declined, Old West Investment Management Has Lifted by $7.64 Million Its Stake; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Price Rose, Argyll Research Has Raised Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.66% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 162,097 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares to 116,619 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,720 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

