As Cameco (CCJ) Share Value Declined, Discovery Capital Management Boosted Stake by $4.53 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Suntrust Banks Has Cut Position by $872,751 as Valuation Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 5.15M shares traded or 151.98% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,791 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 83,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 1.22M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares to 646,448 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.68 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

