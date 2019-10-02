As Cameco (CCJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder General American Investors Company Has Upped Its Holding; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increases Holding in Target (TGT)

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corporation (CCJ) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 2.57M shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46B, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 3.53M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerging Markets Ishares Index (EEM) by 3,609 shares to 125,074 shares, valued at $5.37 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,125 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 50,000 shares to 101,474 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).