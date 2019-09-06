As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Passport Capital Raised Its Stake; Great Lakes Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Hasbro (HAS) as Stock Value Rose

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 2.23M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 75.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 193,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 447,159 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.02M, up from 254,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 586,709 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 14/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB’ Corporate Credit Rating On Hasbro; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 71,034 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,330 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Burney reported 18,502 shares. 2,654 are held by Moors & Cabot Incorporated. 3,019 are owned by Fdx Advisors. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.03% stake. Miles Capital stated it has 0.44% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) reported 30,393 shares. Washington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Verity And Verity Ltd Company reported 13,944 shares stake. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 1,966 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 29,709 shares. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.49% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 39,749 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 22,264 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15,887 shares to 97,453 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,656 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Realty Inc (CSRSX).