As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Value Declined, Passport Capital Upped Stake by $24.75 Million; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Holder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Position

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 1.77M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 68,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 15.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: INTC, GS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.