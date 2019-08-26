As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Price Declined, Passport Capital Has Increased by $24.75 Million Its Stake; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Raised Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $934,945; Valuation Rose

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 1.04M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 5.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 424,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 1.36M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). New York-based Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). City owns 6,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Colony Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,886 shares. Paragon Cap has 0.11% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 15,213 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 12,421 shares. Mraz Amerine reported 53,801 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Markston Interest Llc accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md accumulated 5.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1,500 were accumulated by Estabrook Capital Management.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 8,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.