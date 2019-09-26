As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Price Declined, Passport Capital Has Cut Position by $5.00 Million; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, down from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $206.78. About 55,282 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 969,750 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.88M for 120.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18 million for 16.62 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

