As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Declined, Passport Capital Decreased by $5.00 Million Its Holding; Wbi Investments Lifted Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $5.25 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 926,799 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 139.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 154,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 265,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, up from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.28M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 23,852 shares to 39,713 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 4,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,810 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Largest Uranium Producer Cuts Output, CEOs Call for Energy Action | INN – Investing News Network” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.