As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shares Declined, Passport Capital Has Boosted Position by $24.75 Million; Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Holder Trellus Management Company Has Raised Its Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.13M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 288,357 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.49 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Limited Liability accumulated 603 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 6,100 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 40,127 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 7,142 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 10,300 shares. Schroder Inv Management, Maine-based fund reported 312,494 shares. 683 Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Goldman Sachs reported 71,028 shares stake. Millennium Limited Company reported 17,230 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 14,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 5,461 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 17,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

