As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Passport Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Its Office Depot (ODP) Position by $323,250 as Stock Price Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 3.35 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 7.00 million shares traded or 206.64% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

