As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Market Valuation Declined, Passport Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Davidson Investment Advisors Raised Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 55,058 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 36,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 2.68M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.42M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamel Assocs reported 35,405 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 18,876 shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers reported 2.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc Ww reported 266,980 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 16,825 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,844 shares. Sit Inv Associate Inc holds 0.17% or 30,965 shares. 6,418 are held by Whitnell. Opus Investment Mgmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,500 shares. 2,205 are owned by Sfe Inv Counsel. Saybrook Nc reported 40,075 shares stake. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 3,736 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 713 shares to 36,073 shares, valued at $38.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 80,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,769 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matl (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.89 million for 121.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.