As Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock Value Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Upped Position by $909,000; Opaleye Management Lowered Chimerix (CMRX) Stake by $2.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 73.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 200,949 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 20.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78 million, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.52. About 480,423 shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 62,684 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $134.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 75,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 241,743 shares. New York-based Waterfront Ltd Co has invested 2.37% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). City holds 500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 304,500 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,861 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 65,613 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 18,222 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Lincluden Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 45,875 shares. 125,812 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Llc has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Aperio Ltd Com accumulated 21,423 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. $64,800 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J. MIDDLETON FRED A had bought 30,000 shares worth $87,678 on Friday, May 10.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 42,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc.