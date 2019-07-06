As Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock Value Rose, Adelante Capital Management Upped Its Position by $18.35 Million; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $313,209 as Share Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00M, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 207,639 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40 million, down from 336,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ESPNâ€™s Houston Super Bowl broadcast location to move – Houston Business Journal” on January 20, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pollack Shores pursuing apartment development South of Gandy – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on January 12, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Acquires Recently Constructed Florida Apartment Community – Business Wire” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drilling Deeper Into Houston-Related REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capitalizing On Mispriced Risk With REITs Exposed To Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 5.55M shares. Invesco owns 419,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,147 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 14,034 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc invested in 7,632 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 4,649 shares. 16,530 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Management Limited. Profund Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 2,444 were reported by Suntrust Banks. 2,317 were reported by Comm Bank. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 493,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 556,366 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 345,742 shares to 717,735 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 264,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,575 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S.A. Spons Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 19,170 shares to 47,338 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 14,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon Payne has invested 6.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,956 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 6,142 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bristol John W & stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei Com owns 5.09M shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory Grp invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shell Asset Management Communications stated it has 1.06 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 27,763 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,801 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 120,136 shares. 5,760 were reported by First Dallas Secs. Newfocus Fincl Group Inc Inc Ltd Co reported 62,743 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel owns 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,231 shares.