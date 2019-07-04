As Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Braskem S A (BAK) Market Valuation Declined While Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Position by $380,525

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 36,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,896 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 180,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 147,794 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77 million, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO HIRE BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW ON: ESTADO; 05/04/2018 – BRASKEM CEO SAYS US TARIFF BARRIERS CREATE UNCERTAINTY FOR BRASKEM’S LONGTERM CONTRACTS WITH INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylen; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESIN SALES IN BRAZIL TO GROW 4%-5% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM EYES BUILDING NEW PLANTS IN BRAZIL AND ABROAD – CEO; 20/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: #Petrochemicals News—Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility: source…; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM 4Q EBITDA R$2.95B; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 07/05/2018 – Braskem’s UTEC® Extends Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Innovation and Client Reach; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM FY NET INCOME R$4.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America New York, a New York-based fund reported 15,350 shares. Shelton Cap Management owns 666 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 25,426 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.57% or 30,369 shares in its portfolio. 15,369 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Aqr Management owns 141,494 shares. Asset owns 6,347 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 5,050 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 7,861 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.1% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 62,997 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 47,495 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO) by 1,183 shares to 1,764 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spon Adr by 18,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,538 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

