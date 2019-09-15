As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $569,920; Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Position by $1.63 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 155,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 161,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 465,896 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 148,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 766,999 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,800 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr (HYGH) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 87,140 shares to 447,940 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 28,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

