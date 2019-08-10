As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Raised Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Sanders Capital Upped by $82.65 Million Its Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 131.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 349,627 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 626,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 11.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gru holds 0.99% or 94,563 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Cap reported 0.43% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 3.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,716 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.61% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alley Lc has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Savings Bank stated it has 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,721 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,386 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd reported 21,282 shares stake. Moreover, Oarsman Capital Inc has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,804 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc stated it has 9.52M shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.39M shares. Maverick Ltd holds 5.46% or 3.49 million shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,560 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 69,389 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 51,387 shares. Automobile Association holds 16,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grassi Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Principal Finance Inc has 0.04% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 462,395 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 20,866 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc reported 0.02% stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 17,942 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,403 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 927 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.35 million shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 51,898 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 39 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 419,700 shares.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.