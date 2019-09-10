As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Its Position; As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 10,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 523,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23M, down from 533,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 61,444 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 702,317 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $120.92 million for 21.06 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 12,039 shares. 141,527 were reported by Ci Investments. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 16,455 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 195,985 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,218 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 16,513 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv has 0.19% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jpmorgan Chase Company has 701,393 shares. Cls Invests Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 447,518 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited. 22,217 are owned by Utah Retirement. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 35,495 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 26,358 shares to 66,405 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,949 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc World owns 87,702 shares. Fil owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Lc accumulated 120 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 30,157 shares. Strs Ohio reported 46,147 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 94,486 shares. Contravisory Management Inc holds 0.21% or 29,466 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 230,117 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0.03% or 915,898 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

