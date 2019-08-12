As Cambrex (CBM) Valuation Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cambrex Corporation (CBM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 77,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 733,451 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50M, up from 656,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cambrex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 961,603 shares traded or 137.33% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $334.82. About 1.26M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 55,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 9,807 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks accumulated 107,485 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0.01% or 117,748 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 4,285 shares. 780 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Lord Abbett And Company Lc holds 437,755 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 250,088 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.12% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 592,454 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Lc holds 1,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 10,296 shares. Northern reported 626,128 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 67,553 shares to 457,544 shares, valued at $37.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 116,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,718 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 303,067 shares. Southpoint Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.43% or 150,000 shares. Caxton LP invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,749 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.36% or 9,702 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, New England Research & has 0.69% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,695 shares. Heritage Management invested in 80,133 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Needham Inv Management Ltd Co owns 25,500 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 13,099 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Amer Century Incorporated stated it has 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Papp L Roy Assoc holds 3,341 shares. Madrona Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 858 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 74,570 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).