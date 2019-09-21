As Cambrex (CBM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $13.05 Million; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Price Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Decreased Stake by $974,625

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 8,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 60,607 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, down from 69,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.84 million shares traded or 83.98% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cambrex Corporation (CBM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 449,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05 million, down from 733,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cambrex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 300,634 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 16,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 63,940 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 33,825 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,826 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 366,864 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 66,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 11,453 shares. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated invested in 13,575 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 2,427 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,156 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). D E Shaw Co owns 100,115 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 52,208 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 70,521 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcareinc. by 158,130 shares to 691,876 shares, valued at $34.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 198,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares I.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05 million for 23.80 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9,560 shares to 11,946 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 15,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).