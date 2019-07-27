As Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Valuation Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Position; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $636,780

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 58,860 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 10.20M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 26,164 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 22,598 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 106,171 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 591,939 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.23% stake. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp accumulated 4,744 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc owns 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 504,641 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 515 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.10 million for 15.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

