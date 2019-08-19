As Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Stock Value Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Its Position; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) (EDU) by $2.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) (EDU) by 73.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 26,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 35,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 939,366 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.54M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 181,060 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,600 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 73,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 505,060 shares. Gradient Lc stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 306,205 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,550 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 75,752 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 145,257 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Limited Co holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 92,818 are held by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 16,699 shares. Citigroup owns 387,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.04% or 147,364 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 102,342 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 141,661 shares. Creative Planning reported 55,765 shares stake.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).