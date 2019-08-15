As Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Stock Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Increased Holding; Kepos Capital LP Increases Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.2101 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8599. About 158,874 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 8,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 46,813 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 38,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $109.47. About 1.02M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,200 were accumulated by Globeflex L P. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.55% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Intact Invest Management owns 3,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pitcairn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Investec Asset North America has invested 1.92% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.32% or 3.33M shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 16.03M shares. Geode Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 36,645 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,948 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 265,000 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etfs/Usa by 1.13 million shares to 247,200 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 54,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,180 shares, and cut its stake in National Amusements Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $416.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

