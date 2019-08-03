As Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Stock Price Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.05 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 279,407 shares traded or 58.09% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M; 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares to 119,913 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.