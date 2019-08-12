As Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Share Price Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Has Raised Its Position; Nucor (NUE) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Holding by $501,352 as Stock Value Declined

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 65,466 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 74,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.50 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 128,587 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares to 113,772 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 142,201 shares. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 1.55M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 533,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,576 are held by Stifel Fincl. Lincoln Corporation reported 11,559 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 260 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 145,257 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 120 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Fifth Third Bankshares has 26,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 505,060 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 21,899 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,647 shares to 30,979 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34M for 12.04 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.