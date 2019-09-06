As Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Shares Declined, Hillcrest Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.21 Million; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Lifted Stake

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 54,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 46,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 802,289 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 316,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 878,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 12.04 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.15% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Lord Abbett And Co reported 396,348 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.06% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 121,021 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.33% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 271,454 shares. 4,451 are held by Shelton Cap Management. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.68% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Central Bancorp Tru stated it has 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Virtu Limited has 0.09% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Woodstock Corporation invested in 0.14% or 4,319 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.14% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Fisher Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36,473 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.