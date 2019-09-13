As Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Share Price Declined, Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; United Parcel Svc (UPS) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Raised Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (UPS) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 167,326 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, up from 161,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 140,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.75M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 14.40 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.45 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ameriprise invested in 9.17M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 313 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Shine Inv Advisory owns 575 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 326,262 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 1.20M shares. Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Suntrust Banks owns 204,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petrioleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 1,500 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,410 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated owns 11,850 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 210,198 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.34% or 28,823 shares. Covington Capital holds 71,046 shares. Chilton Limited Liability accumulated 31,841 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 664,139 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0.03% stake. Crossvault Management Llc accumulated 2,450 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,059 shares in its portfolio. 9,428 are held by Valley Advisers. Finemark Savings Bank Tru holds 16.28% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. James Inv Inc accumulated 0% or 81 shares. Old Dominion Cap Inc reported 2,122 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr holds 1.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 119,960 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 97,343 shares.