As Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Market Value Rose, Holder Channing Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $11.68 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Position in News New (NWSA) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29.82 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96M, up from 25.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 447,769 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.8…; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Impairment Charges; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER & HOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 05/03/2018 – News Corp Expects to Record $700M to $1.1B Impairment Charges, Write-downs in Quarter Ending March 31; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 12/04/2018 – News Corp., Seven Grab Cricket in Biggest Change in Four Decades

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.86 million, down from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $4.675. About 5.88 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Regions Financial Corp reported 45,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 212,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 12,735 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 133,929 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 320,360 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 81,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 793,994 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Company Ct invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 644,176 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 954,748 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 356,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $41.08M for 6.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 485,368 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $42.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).