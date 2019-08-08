As Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $481,838; Frigate Ventures LP Increased Stake in Argan (AGX) as Stock Price Declined

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 36,760 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 68,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.79 lastly. It is down 55.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,190 shares, and has risen its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. to Callon Petroleum Company is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum: A Bit About The Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc reported 5.78 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 116,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 644,176 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 85,716 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Ct has invested 1.19% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 33,613 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 637,300 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 22,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 19,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 152,220 are owned by Us National Bank De. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss reported 7.58 million shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 10,677 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 234,725 shares.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – seekingalpha.com” with publication date: October 23, 2018.