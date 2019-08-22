As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Valuation Declined, Shaker Investments Has Lifted by $330,400 Its Stake; As Aramark (ARMK) Share Price Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted by $435,000 Its Position

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 7.22M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 151,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 136,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 2.19 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 341,900 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $166.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,400 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 41,111 are held by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability. 265,000 are owned by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 310,013 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 19,591 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 17,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 17,733 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Three Peaks Cap Lc reported 148,932 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 727,035 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 16,692 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability reported 17.77 million shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 179,446 shares in its portfolio.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12,570 shares to 47,415 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,938 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 18,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Hldgs holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 22,934 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc. Gluskin Sheff & Associate invested in 0.03% or 63,977 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 3.69M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 320,360 shares. Moreover, Channing Mgmt Lc has 1.15% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 3.29M shares. Victory Cap Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 5.10M shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 63,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.45% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0% or 13,062 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,541 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio.