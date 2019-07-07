As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Rose, Rockland Trust Co Lifted Position by $1.14 Million

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 19,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,815 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 91,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91 million, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 3.00 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 55,012 shares to 424,200 shares, valued at $46.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 112,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.58 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

