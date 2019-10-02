As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stock Price Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Increased by $423,300 Its Holding; Morgan Stanley Has Cut Its Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $351,696 as Stock Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 70,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 188,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 118,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.095. About 3.02M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 21,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 685,551 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 707,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 282,838 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,835 shares to 18,109 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,653 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.05% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Us Bankshares De reported 145,693 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Jennison Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 91,124 shares. 8.39M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 253,393 shares. 1,957 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.45% or 6.25M shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 121,482 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,280 shares. New York-based Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.17% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Channing Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Aqr Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 2.51M shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68 million for 10.52 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 1.07M shares. 257,583 are owned by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. 237,858 were accumulated by Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 64,148 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 45,148 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 22,174 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 3,988 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 199,743 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 496,621 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 160,403 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc holds 715,191 shares. 63,983 are owned by Amg Fincl Bank. First Mercantile Communication accumulated 0.03% or 16,476 shares. Waddell & Reed invested in 1.16M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 427,140 shares to 9.28 million shares, valued at $747.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 282,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

