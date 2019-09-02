As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Lifted Its Stake; Energy Income Partners Stake in Idacorp (IDA) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 55,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 20.18M shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 302,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, down from 326,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.81. About 297,603 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 51,424 shares to 306,186 shares, valued at $38.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 39,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,845 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management Co invested in 214,480 shares. Rr accumulated 690,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 537,932 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 2.65 million shares. Beck Mgmt Ltd accumulated 38,715 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 81,100 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 7.58M shares. Principal Fincl Group has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.14 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 18.87 million shares. Key Gru Hldgs (Cayman) Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Sei Invs owns 128,691 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 10,744 shares. 6.05M were reported by Northern Tru Corp. Proshare Limited Liability Com reported 43,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.03 million for 14.37 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,439 shares to 248,714 shares, valued at $25.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 104,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).