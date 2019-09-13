As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Valuation Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake in Aflac (AFL) by $579,150

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 10,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 458,097 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.11M, down from 468,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.73M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 70,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 188,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 118,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 8.01M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will These 2 Falling Knives Bounce Back? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson Calls on Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Nix Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Deal and Shop Itself – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson & Co. Opposes Callon Petroleum’s Proposed Acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,466 shares to 24,772 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,828 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.73M for 12.23 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Food Group Plc by 197,271 shares to 213,371 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 31,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.