As Callon Pete Co Del Com (CPE) Shares Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Its Stake; As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gateway Advisory Has Lowered Its Holding

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 401,587 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del Com (CPE) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 7.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.39M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 4.70M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 941,118 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $94.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 2.36 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 19,518 shares. First Natl Tru holds 63,563 shares. 704,351 were reported by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 122,333 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 59,300 are held by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co owns 3.71 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited holds 13,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inv Incorporated holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 352,203 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Ma has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Nomura holds 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 91,000 shares. 98,596 were reported by Raymond James Service Advsrs. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.34 million for 10.52 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Rr Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 640,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Mason Street Limited Liability Com invested in 121,482 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 14,269 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 841,420 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt accumulated 50,092 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 27,101 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt invested in 16,250 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Advisory Service Networks Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 39,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). E&G LP invested in 0.1% or 34,950 shares. Legal And General Plc accumulated 252,373 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp Com (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6,774 shares to 965,777 shares, valued at $46.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc Com Ser (NYSE:MWA) by 46,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.65M shares, and cut its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL).