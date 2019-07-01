As Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Market Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Upped Position; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Creative Planning Lifted by $50.78 Million Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Company (ELY) by 283.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 545,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 738,298 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 192,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 483,309 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Creative Planning increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9301.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 325,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.39M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $173.37. About 3.28 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,300 shares. Benin has invested 4.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 1.26 million shares for 7.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.68% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5.07 million shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fin Ser Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,590 shares. Amarillo Bank owns 10,061 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.85% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blair William & Il reported 2.5% stake. 94,200 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 137,062 shares. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 180 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel has 2.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,646 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,758 shares to 903,161 shares, valued at $138.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 30,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Class A (NYSE:HTA) by 15,068 shares to 315,744 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 60,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,894 shares, and cut its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc accumulated 0.04% or 17,248 shares. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 21,636 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 28,832 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Wellington Group Llp reported 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.03% or 252,638 shares. Augustine Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 99,210 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 184,778 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 28,529 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 35,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 137,035 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Millennium Management Llc. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 228,036 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co invested in 0% or 2,893 shares. Grace And White New York reported 1.51% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $402,130 activity. Another trade for 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 was bought by Lynch Brian P.. $77,500 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Tuesday, February 12.