As Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Market Valuation Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $758,100 as Stock Declined

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 66,957 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 80,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 4.71M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Company (ELY) by 283.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 545,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 738,298 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 192,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 401,365 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ICF) by 5,023 shares to 475,102 shares, valued at $52.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (SCPB) by 17,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.39% or 15,591 shares. Smead Capital Mgmt invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riggs Asset Managment invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 4.05M shares. Wedgewood Prtn holds 0.31% or 74,200 shares in its portfolio. Capital Interest Limited Ca reported 1.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ltd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,577 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd invested in 2,330 shares. Cambiar Limited holds 0.78% or 572,383 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,749 shares. Cambridge holds 0.21% or 10,681 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 55,515 shares. Federated Pa reported 283,927 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. $151,400 worth of stock was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. 5,000 shares valued at $73,750 were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.