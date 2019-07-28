As Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Stock Declined, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Lowered Its Position; Transcanada (TRP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.06M shares traded or 56.19% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Settlement Covers NGTL System Operating Costs Including Return on Equity and Depreciation; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 54.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,700 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 179,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 846,645 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 49,876 shares to 527,613 shares, valued at $82.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.63 per share. ELY’s profit will be $25.40M for 17.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 30,374 shares. Aqr Limited Company holds 0% or 154,272 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 27,506 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 738,298 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 184,778 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.13M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 29,940 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 30,488 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Teton holds 0.15% or 96,387 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 31,679 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 1.51% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 398,684 shares. Product Prtnrs Lc holds 0.12% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 130,055 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. BREWER OLIVER G III bought $151,400 worth of stock. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Monday, May 20.