As Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Share Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Holding In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Increased

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 268,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 1.73 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. 6,575 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P.. BREWER OLIVER G III bought $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.1 per share. ELY’s profit will be $21.65M for 21.05 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.84% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 19.00M shares to 117.46 million shares, valued at $454.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 154,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,743 shares to 18,973 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 312,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,327 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.