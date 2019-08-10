As Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) Stock Price Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Lowered by $381,705 Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Its Stake by $313,725 as Stock Value Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 25,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 27,506 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 52,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.35% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 4.78M shares traded or 197.56% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1,850 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edmp Incorporated holds 0.37% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. 652,480 are owned by Asset One Limited. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 84,178 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parthenon Limited owns 868 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,933 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Covington Cap Management stated it has 30,929 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wolverine Asset Limited Com holds 0.11% or 33,959 shares in its portfolio. 4,756 are held by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prns Ltd invested in 130,055 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 720,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Platinum Invest Ltd has invested 0.16% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 22,907 shares in its portfolio. 347 were reported by Howe & Rusling Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 398,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 14,953 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Ameriprise owns 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 700,563 shares. 2,134 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26,524 shares to 61,942 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 45,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

